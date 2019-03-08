Man arrested after deputies seize nearly $1M in meth in Uvalde County

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas - A 20-year-old man from Eagle Pass was arrested Friday morning after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 22 pounds of methamphetamine in his possession, according to the Uvalde County Sheriff's Office.

Officials shared an image of the drug seizure, which shows bags of meth worth nearly $1 million, on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page

The Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled the man over for a traffic stop around 8 a.m. Friday on Highway 90 East in Uvalde County.

Jail officials said the man, who has not yet been identified, was handed over to agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration. He is expected to be charged for possession of approximately $900,000 worth of narcotics.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.