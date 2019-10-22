Man arrested after leading police on chase through New Braunfels, crashing

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A man was arrested after leading police on a chase in New Braunfels, crashing into a vehicle and running from law enforcement, police said.

Officials with the New Braunfels Police Department said officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a blue Chevy that was speeding southbound on I-35 near FM 306.

The driver, later identified as a 21-year-old man from Mexia, ignored the lights and sirens, increased his speed and attempted to get away from police by swerving in and out of traffic, police said.

After a short time, the suspect exited the highway south of Walnut Avenue and crashed into a Ford F-150 at Rueckle Road. Police said the suspect got out of the vehicle and attempted to run.

Officers reported the man was quickly detained and was sent to Christus New Braunfels Hospital for treatment of injuries he suffered in the crash.

Police said after he is treated, the man will be taken to the Comal County Jail and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawfully carrying a handgun and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

A second suspect who was a passenger in the car was found to be wanted out of Collin County. The 20-year-old man from Lewisville will face local charges that include evading arrest on foot and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

The person who was driving the F-150 was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

