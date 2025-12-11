Man accused of capital murder arrested by Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Uvalde PD says John Lee Chancey was wanted on multiple charges, including capital murder by terror threat/other felony John Lee Chancey was wanted on multiple charges, including capital murder by terror threat/other felony (Uvalde PD) UVALDE, Texas – A man accused of capital murder and several other felony charges was arrested in Uvalde this week, according to police.
Uvalde police officers and Uvalde County sheriff’s deputies assigned to the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted in executing an arrest warrant for John Lee Chancey, the department said.
Police said Chancey was wanted for capital murder by terror threat/other felony, abuse of corpse without legal authority and assault on a public servant.
“I’m incredibly proud that our officers not only work every day to keep Uvalde safe but also stand ready to help our neighboring communities by taking violent criminals off the streets,” said Uvalde PD Chief Homer Delgado. “That’s what true service looks like: protecting our own while supporting those around us.”
The U.S. Marshals Service, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Eagle Pass Police Department and other agencies worked to take Chancey into custody.
