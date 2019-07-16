Man arrested after trying to smuggle $34,000 of cocaine under enormous hairpiece

BARCELONA - A not-so-stealthy smuggler was arrested Tuesday at Barcelona airport after $34,000 of cocaine was found underneath his toupee, according to Spain's National Police.

The police posted photos of the man on Twitter showing his enormous hairpiece side-by-side with a photo of the drugs.

“There is no limit to the inventiveness of drug traffickers trying to mock controls,” said the police in a statement, according to Reuters.

Detenido en #Barcelona con droga en su peluquín.... ¡¡se le va a caer el pelo!! 🧓👮‍♂👴🤷‍♀https://t.co/IUjl9l63Du pic.twitter.com/wLxIBBB9Ff — Policía Nacional (@policia) July 16, 2019

A Spanish news site, La Vanguardia, reported that the man looked nervous, which caught the attention of airport security.

The 65-year-old Colombian national was taken into custody following the incident.

This incident comes just several weeks after a Brazilian Air Force officer traveling with President Jair Bolsonaro was arrested after being caught with 86 pounds of cocaine. Read more on that here.

