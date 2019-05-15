Man arrested after DNA links him to credit card skimming, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Nearly two years after a skimming device was found inside a gas pump, police say they have arrested a suspect thanks to a DNA match.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Yeinier Saborit-Gomez, 26, is accused of placing the skimming device inside a gas pump at a 7-Eleven in the 100 block of South W.W. White Road.

The device was found on May 26, 2017.

Skimming devices are used to illegally collect bank account and personal identification numbers from unsuspecting customers.

In January, investigators determined the DNA on the skimming device was a match for Saborit-Gomez and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Saborit-Gomez was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful interception, use, or disclosure of an electronic communication. That's a felony charge.

Jail records shows Saborit-Gomez has a criminal record in Travis County and that he has been placed on an immigration hold.

