Man charged in connection with deadly wrong-way crash on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - A local man has been charged in connection with a wrong-way crash that led to the death of another person.

Jesus Abraham Gonzalez Moreno, 26, is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The crash occurred after 8 a.m. Sunday in the 24000 block of Pleasanton Road.

According to an arrest affidavit, Moreno was driving a Chevrolet Suburban in the southbound lanes of Pleasanton Road and crossed the double yellow lines into the northbound lanes, causing a head-on collision with a Toyota Highlander.

Moreno and the victim were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead Monday of injuries suffered in the crash, the affidavit said.

Investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Moreno at the hospital.

The affidavit stated deputies and paramedics detected the smell of alcohol coming from Moreno at the crash scene.

The investigator said in the affidavit that Moreno displayed signs of intoxication at the hospital, which was the contributing factor in the crash.

According to court records, Moreno was arrested Sunday morning. A bond amount was not set, and the affidavit did not identify the victim.

