State Rep. says “nefarious activity” happening at Judson ISD school board meetings

LIVE OAK, Texas – State Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, D-San Antonio, attended a Judson ISD school board meeting Thursday night after she said she recieved multiple complaints from constituents.

“I’m looking for other jobs just in case,” Gervin-Hawkins said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen if you guys continue to meltdown, things are not gonna go well for any of us.”

Gervin-Hawkins attended the board meeting two days after the school board voted to close three elementary schools, and one week after it voted to close Judson Middle School.

According to the Texas Education Agency, the schools that are closing after this school year served more than 2,500 students as of October 2024.

Rolling Meadows Elem. – 652

Franz Leadership Academy – 322

Park Village Elem. – 376

Judson Middle School – 1,189

One parent who also teaches at one of the schools voted to be closed down said she will remove both of her students from the district following the vote.

In addition to four Judson ISD schools closing at the end of the 2025-2026 school year, the district has also appointed multiple interim and acting superintendents.

"There’s been four superintendents in four weeks,“ Gervin-Hawkins said. ”So that tells you alone, there’s some nefarious activity going on."

During the Thursday meeting, an educator expressed that he wants the board to do better.

KSAT asked Gervin-Hawkins about the online discussion of the board possibly voting on closing an additional 2-3 schools in the 2027-2028 fiscal year, and she said she has not heard about that.

“That’s one of the reasons I wanted to be here this evening, too,” Gervin-Hawkins said. “To really make that connection to the leadership and say ‘engage me in a way that I can be a champion for what you need and also be a voice in the community.”

Gervin-Hawkins said she intends on attending future Judson ISD meetings to better understand how the board operates and why families do not feel the board has been transparent.

