San Antonio City Council weighs censure vote for Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council is expected to meet and consider issuing a censure vote against Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones following a confrontation with District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur earlier this month.

KSAT will livestream the meeting in this article beginning at 10 a.m. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Recommended Videos

This week, Jones publicly acknowledged and apologized for her behavior during the incident, which took place in a break room on the morning of a Feb. 5 City Council meeting and stemmed from an agenda item about the Bonham Exchange and fire sprinkler regulations.

“I should not have raised my voice. I should not have used profanity, and for that, I apologize,” Jones said to reporters during a Tuesday press conference at City Hall.

>> ‘I should not have raised my voice’: Mayor Jones addresses complaint ahead of City Council censure vote

Kaur said Jones “used profanity, abusive language and intimidating behavior.”

Jones did not specify what was allegedly said during the incident in the Tuesday press conference.

Five council members signed onto a memo pushing for the censure vote following the independent investigation into the incident, according to online agenda documents for Friday’s meeting.

On its own, a censure vote is largely symbolic, publicly rebuking an elected official for their actions without actually removing any of their power.

However, the proposed resolution calls for Jones to temporarily forfeit her seat as the chairwoman of the City Council Governance Committee, a key stop in sorting council members’ policy proposals.

Though during her press conference on Tuesday, Jones outright said she did not plan to step down from the seat.

“When I elevated my voice because I became passionate about public safety, our number one responsibility as elected leaders is to keep people safe,” Jones said. “And I became passionate because I frankly sided with the fire chief and her recommendations.”

Jones said that was “separate and distinct” from her work on the Governance Committee.

Read more: