San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones to hold press conference at City Hall

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is expected to hold a brief press conference at City Hall on Tuesday, according to a news release.

KSAT will livestream the press conference beginning at 10:30 a.m. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Recommended Videos

It is not immediately clear what Tuesday’s press conference will cover.

The press conference comes ahead of the City Council’s decision on whether to censure Jones over a “verbally abusive” tone in a confrontation with District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur, as well as other, unspecified “inappropriate interactions.”

That vote is expected on Friday.

This article will be updated following the Tuesday press conference.

Read more: