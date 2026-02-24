Skip to main content
Local News

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones to hold press conference at City Hall

KSAT will provide a livestream of the press conference in the media player below

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Gina Ortiz Jones (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is expected to hold a brief press conference at City Hall on Tuesday, according to a news release.

KSAT will livestream the press conference beginning at 10:30 a.m. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

It is not immediately clear what Tuesday’s press conference will cover.

The press conference comes ahead of the City Council’s decision on whether to censure Jones over a “verbally abusive” tone in a confrontation with District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur, as well as other, unspecified “inappropriate interactions.”

That vote is expected on Friday.

This article will be updated following the Tuesday press conference.

