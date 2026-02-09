Five San Antonio councilmembers ask for vote to censure Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones

SAN ANTONIO – Five San Antonio councilmembers have called for a special meeting to propose censuring Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, according to a document obtained by KSAT.

The councilmembers included in the proposal are Phyllis Viagran (District 3), Teri Castillo (District 5), Marina Alderete Gavito (District 7), Ivalis Meza Gonzalez (District 8) and Misty Spears (District 9).

The censure proposal comes after a confrontation on Feb. 5, 2026, involving San Antonio District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur and Jones.

In the aftermath of the confrontation, Kaur filed a formal code of conduct complaint against Jones that will be investigated over the next two weeks. KSAT has requested a copy of the complaint.

Once the code of conduct investigation is complete, the memo said that the special meeting will take place seven days later.

The five councilmembers wrote that there have recently been “repeated instances of unprofessional conduct” involving Jones.

“Over the past seven months, there have been repeated instances of unprofessional conduct in dealing with Councilmembers, City Staff and residents of San Antonio,” the memo stated.

The document also stated that city leaders, such as the mayor, should act with respect, regardless of the situation.

“We all experience difficult days, but when a leader repeatedly fails to meet these standards, it is our duty to hold them accountable in order to preserve the integrity and trust of San Antonio’s government and the people we serve,” the document said.

According to city code, special meetings should be called by the city clerk upon the request of the mayor, the city manager or three city councilmembers.

Kaur’s office provided KSAT with the following statement, which can be read below:

“City attorneys have advised us that we are unable to comment until the investigation is complete.”

KSAT has reached out to Jones’ office for comment.

A spokesperson for Viagran’s office said the councilwoman has no comment on the proposal.