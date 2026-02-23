San Antonio City Council will vote whether to censure Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council will vote on whether to censure Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones on Friday in relation to a confrontation with Councilwoman Sukh Kaur (D1).

The incident reportedly took place away from the council dais during a Feb. 5 meeting and stemmed from an item on the Bonham Exchange and fire sprinkler regulations.

Kaur later filed a complaint under the city council’s code of conduct, which has not yet been publicly released and five councilwomen submitted a memo requesting a meeting to possibly censure Jones following the investigation into the complaint.

They also wrote there have been “repeated instances of unprofessional conduct” involving Jones.

The city council met for more than two hours in a closed-door executive session during a special meeting Monday to discuss the results of the outside investigation.

Neither Kaur nor Jones attended the meeting, nor did Councilwoman Misty Spears (D9), whose spokesman said she was in Washington, D.C.

Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (D2), the mayor pro-tem for the meeting in Jones’ absence, said after the closed-door discussion that council members were requesting a special meeting on Friday to possibly take action on the censure of Jones.

“Today’s meeting was specifically about a complaint and a pattern of behavior that council members have identified. This has nothing to do with our support for the mayor or a lack of support for the mayor. I think we all want to work together. We all want what’s best for the city,” McKee-Rodriguez told reporters.

The details of Kaur’s complaint are expected to become public once the meeting agenda is posted.

A censure vote is a largely symbolic gesture, publicly rebuking an elected official for their actions without actually taking away any of their power.

There have been multiple censure votes or similar forms of public rebuke in the past four years, most of which were related to arrests for driving while intoxicated.

KSAT has reached out to the mayor’s spokesman for comment, but has not yet received a response as of publishing.

However, in an interview on Texas Public Radio’s The Source shortly after Monday’s council meeting, Jones admitted to swearing, raising her voice and pointing to “locations” during the incident with Kaur.

“I in no way personally berated her. I did not use derogatory language. I did not do those things," Jones said.

Reached via text for comment Monday, Kaur told KSAT “To maintain the integrity of the process based on an external, independent investigation, I am recusing myself from this week’s meetings regarding the censure. I will release an official statement following Friday’s vote.”

Councilwoman Marina Alderete-Gavito (D7) was one of the councilwomen to push for a censure vote. A spokesman released a statement from her following Monday’s meeting..

“This is an opportunity to reaffirm our shared commitment to professionalism and respect at City Hall, which are fundamental to serving our community. Our code of conduct sets clear expectations, and upholding them is essential to accountability and to maintain the public’s trust,” the counwilwoman said.

BONHAM EXCHANGE

With the help of McKee-Rodriguez and Councilwoman Teri Castillo (D5), Kaur had forced a vote onto the Feb. 5 council agenda meant to give the Bonham Exchange, a historic gay bar in downtown San Antonio, more time to install a sprinkler system without cutting its capacity, an issue that nearly closed the bar.

The bar was supposed to install sprinklers or reduce its occupancy to under 300 people by October 2023, following a 2018 change to the fire code.

The city signed agreements with other non-compliant bars and nightclubs to lower their capacity while they came into compliance.

However, the club’s general manager and co-owner, Joan Duckworth, told KSAT they wouldn’t be able to keep the doors open with that number of people.

Without an agreement, the club faced being shut down at the end of January, but that was put on hold until after the council could vote on an extension.

But in a twist, Duckworth signed an agreement with the city before the vote could happen. The deal reduced operations to one floor and lowered its capacity from 686 to 299, then to 343, as a sprinkler system is installed.

One of her attorneys, Javier Guerra, told KSAT that the mayor had called Duckworth the night before the vote.

“She put a lot of pressure on Joan, telling her people were going to die, firefighters could die, club patrons could die because of this, and ‘you really need to limit the capacity and sign this consent agreement,’” Guerra said.

On the day of the vote, Guerra said, they met with the mayor’s people and agreed to limit the capacity because the mayor promised to raise the money for the $550,000 sprinkler system.

The signed deal made the extension vote moot, and the council did not vote on it.

“So this has always, for me, been about making sure that that place is safe. And I think we got to a resolution that helps do that. And now I’m on the hook for helping to raise money,” Jones told reporters after the Feb. 5 meeting, “but I know the community will rally to make sure that the Bonham Exchange continues to operate for another 40 years, right?”

RECENT CENSURES

Council members do not have the power to remove another member from office, barring criminal convictions involving “moral turpitude,” though voters can petition for a recall election.

Still, four council members have faced censure or a vote of no confidence in the past four years with varying repercussions.

Then-District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo was censured and given a vote of no confidence in November 2022 after an angry confrontation with then-District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, his former romantic partner.

Bravo lost his reelection bid to Sukh Kaur seven months later.

A few days later, then-District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry was handed his own vote of no confidence following a drunken hit-and-run crash. His council colleagues, however, scrapped a call for his resignation.

Perry ultimately pleaded “no contest” to misdemeanor charges for driving while intoxicated (DWI) and failure to stop and provide information. He did not seek a fourth and final term.

Current District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte urged his council colleagues to censure him in January 2024 following his DWI arrest, which they did.

He eventually pleaded “no contest” to a non-DWI charge, obstruction of a highway and was reelected to a second term in May 2025.

District 8 Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez was censured in September 2025 following her own DWI arrest.

Meza Gonzalez pleaded “no contest” to a non-DWI charge and obstruction of a highway on Jan. 27.

Whyte told KSAT after Monday’s meeting it’s important to take accountability.

"When you make a mistake, you have to step up, you have to own it, because that’s how you can best move past it. And my hope is that after Friday, the mayor will do that," he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.