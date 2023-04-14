San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry pleads no contest, gets 1 year deferred adjudication

Embattled District 10 San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry pleaded no contest Friday to DWI and failure to stop and provide information charges, in exchange for one year of deferred adjudication.

If Perry successfully completes the special type of probation, the charges against him will be dismissed and he will avoid a conviction on his record. Prosecutors from the Bexar County District Attorney’s opposed the deal, having offered a probation deal that would have required a conviction.

Police have accused Perry of having 14 drinks at a bar before crashing his Jeep Wrangler head-on into an Honda Civic, then fleeing the scene on Nov. 6. His resulting charges are both class B misdemeanors, each punishable by up to 180 days in jail, a $2,000 fine, or both.

Despite prosecutors’ arguments that Perry’s DWI and hit-and-run cases were “egregious,” Veterans Treatment Court Judge Erica Dominguez called the original plea offer “unfair,” and granted the deferred adjudication.

Perry’s attorney, David Christian, told the court that Perry actually had about half of what police accused him of having drunk, and that he had been anesthetized two days earlier for a medical procedure. He also argued that Perry’s behavior on police body camera, in which he appears confused, was because of suffering a concussion in the crash.

Perry will also have to perform community service, abstain from alcohol for the entirety of his probation, and use an ignition lock device on his car for at least six months.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Perry called the incident a “huge mistake.”

“I’m going to step aside while I’m going through this process, but you know, who knows what the future will bring. But I’m just very sorry that this is all happened and look forward to the future,” Perry said.

Perry decided in February not to run for re-election in May.