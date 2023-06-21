98º

Kaur and Gavito complete 2023-2025 San Antonio City Council

The new D1 and D7 councilwomen were sworn in Wednesday morning

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, City Hall, City Council, Sukh Kaur, Marina Alderete Gavito, Mario Bravo, Rosie Castro, Ana Sandoval, Dan Rossiter, Racing

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council is now set for the next two years.

After the previous council, including its two outgoing members, confirmed the results of the June 10 runoff election Wednesday morning, Sukh Kaur and Marina Alderete Gavito were sworn in as the District 1 and District 7 councilwomen.

Kaur defeated incumbent District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo, who was the only council member to lose his seat this election cycle.

Gavito beat Dan Rossiter to take the open District 7 seat. The previous councilwoman, Rosie Castro, was appointed in March as a temporary replacement for Ana Sandoval and did not run for a full term.

The other nine members of the council, including the new District 10 council member Marc Whyte, were sworn in on June 1.

With the addition of Kaur and Gavito, the city council again has a female majority.

The city is also holding an inauguration ceremony at 6 p.m., Wednesday, in council chambers.

Garrett Brnger is a reporter with KSAT 12.

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

email