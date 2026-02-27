Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones proposes new commission to increase voter participation in San Antonio

Voters use umbrellas to beat the heat as they wait in line at a polling site, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones announced this week plans to introduce a new commission to increase voter participation citywide.

In a Wednesday news release from her office, Jones said the move was to create “a more perfect union” as the United States’s 250th birthday nears.

“I look forward to working with City Council on the implementing ordinance and ensuring San Antonio residents are heard at the ballot box,” she said.

Early voting in Bexar County concludes Friday, Feb. 27, ahead of the March 3 primary election.

Should the commission be approved by city council, it would comprise three mayoral appointees and one from each council district.

It is not clear when council would take up the proposition; however, Jones hopes the commission would be in place by April 3, 2026, the release said.

Jones is expected to hold a press conference on the steps of City Hall regarding the proposition Friday morning. The press conference will precede a council special session regarding a possible censure vote for Jones over a confrontation with District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur earlier this month.

