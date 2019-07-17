Man charged in shooting of 4 people on San Pedro Avenue

SAN ANTONIO - A 24-year-old man has been charged in a shooting that wounded four people, one critically, on the city's North Side Tuesday night.

Kwenton Thomas is charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Central Magistrate records show.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Tuesday he personally arrested Thomas four blocks from the scene in the 200 block of Langton after he allegedly shot four people who all worked for the same moving company and at a fifth person inside a vehicle.

The wife of one of the victims said she was told Thomas was upset about his paycheck when he went on the shooting rampage. Two of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, including one who was wounded in the abdomen multiple times, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

Investigators said some of the victims ran to a nearby McDonald's next door for help during the shooting. Another victim ran across San Pedro Avenue to a Big Lots store, where a manager called 911. The McDonald's was closed for several hours as authorities worked at the scene.

KSAT 12 reached out to the moving company, Movers of San Antonio, for a comment but they declined to speak on the shooting.

