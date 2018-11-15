Man forced girls, runaways into prostitution, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - A 24-year-old man forced at least 10 girls and runaways to have sex with men in San Antonio and across Texas, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Eric Taylor was arrested during an undercover sting operation, Salazar said.

Taylor was charged with continuous trafficking of persons following an ongoing investigation that spanned several months.

Salazar said the case began to unfold in September, when Taylor was found with a 16-year-old girl inside a car outside MGM Cabaret in Von Ormy.

The girl was taken to a shelter which she ran away from -- and went back to work as a prostitute for Taylor, Salazar said.

The teen was making $1,000 a day for Taylor, who also had her recruit other girls to engage in prostitution.

Salazar said he was "cautiously optimistic about other arrests."

