Man found dead in NW Side home had been wanted on child porn charges, federal complaint says

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man found dead at a house on the city’s Northwest Side.

Ruben Huerta died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest Wednesday night.

A federal criminal complaint said Huerta was a former Bexar County detention officer and a San Antonio park officer. He was wanted for allegedly receiving and distributing child pornography.

The FBI and the San Antonio Police Department were at the home Wednesday night after a gunshot was heard in the home near Ingram and Callaghan roads.

