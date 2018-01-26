Man found in girl's bedroom claims he was there to 'have a few beers,' affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was found in the bedroom of an 11-year-old girl told sheriff's deputies he was there to "have a few beers" with her.

But investigators said they quickly learned Ethan Castellano, 23, was up to much more.

Castellano was arrested late Wednesday night on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

An arrest warrant affidavit said the parents of the girl found Castellano in her bedroom at a home in West Bexar County around 11 p.m. and held him until deputies arrived.

The girl told deputies that Castellano entered the home by climbing through her bedroom window, the affidavit said.

She told them that Castellano had done the same thing on two other occasions this month.

The affidavit said the girl told deputies that she met Castellano on an online app in 2016 and reconnected with him last year.

The girl said that Castellano sexually assaulted her during two of the visits, the affidavit said.

According to the court document, Castellano admitted during questioning that he had sex with the girl during one of the previous visits.

The affidavit said he claimed he was there that night to "have a few beers" with her.

Deputies found a six-pack of beer in the girl's bedroom, the affidavit said.

