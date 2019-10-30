Man hospitalized after being shot in leg, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was taken to area hospital after being shot in the leg overnight, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to a disturbance call just before 2:30 a.m. outside a home in the 5400 block of Spring Cluster, not far from Stahl Road and Judson Road on the Northeast Side, to find a man in his 50s shot.

Police said they are now searching the neighborhood for the known shooter. Authorities believe he might have driven off in a white pickup truck.

Police said the shooter also fired gunshots into a house next door.

The wounded man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries. He's expected to recover.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.