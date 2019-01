CHARLOTTE, Texas - A man in his 60s was killed in a house fire Friday in Atascosa County.

Fire officials said six people were inside a home on Lagunillas Avenue in Charlotte around 10:30 a.m. when it caught fire.

Five people were able to make it out of the home safely, fire officials said.

The fire spread to a mobile home near the house, but no one was in the mobile home, fire officials said.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

