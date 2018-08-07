Man once deemed 'insane' accused of murdering child left in his care

This is a mugshot of Paul Bateman from a 2005 arrest.

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the death of 10-year-old girl.

Paul Anthony Bateman was taken into custody Monday afternoon and charged with murder.

Authorities were called to the Ashler Oaks Apartments in the 4100 block of Parkdale Street and found the 10-year-old girl with blunt force trauma to the head and chest.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner identified the girl as Reanne Olivarez.

According to a preliminary report, Bateman didn't immediately call police and instead called someone to the apartment and that person called first responders.

Police said that the child's mother and common-law stepfather were at work and left Reanne and a 1-year-old in Bateman's care. The 1-year-old was found unharmed.

Bateman was taken down to police headquarters after Reanne's death, where police said he refused to elaborate on the circumstances of the girl's death.

Authorities said that Bateman is a relative of the girl's common-law stepfather.

According to court records, Bateman has had a number of previous arrests, including at least one for a violent crime.

In 2005, he was arrested on a charge of injury to the elderly.

The records show he ultimately was declared insane and spent nearly a decade at the state hospital in Vernon.

He was released in 2016.

As a result of this latest arrest, Bateman is being held in the Bexar County Jail with his bond set at $200,000.

