Man opens fire on group of kids he claimed were 'terrorizing' neighborhood, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO - After a five-hour standoff, Bexar County deputies arrested a man who opened fire on a group of kids.

Deputies responded to a call for shots fired in the 7200 block of Glen Meadow around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies later learned the man, identified as 39-year-old Daniel Owens, shot at a group of kids he claims was terrorizing the neighborhood.

None of the kids were injured, police said. When authorities arrived, the man barricaded himself inside his home with a 7-year-old boy.

After several hours of negotiations, the man peacefully surrendered around 1:30 a.m.

Owens is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

