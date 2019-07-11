Man sentenced to 15 years in prison in deadly drive-by shooting

SAN ANTONIO - A man who shot another to death in what police called a drive-by shooting more than two and a half years ago has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Adam Morales was 22 years old when he shot and killed 19-year-old Harvey Lozano in November 2016.

At the time, San Antonio police said the confrontation between the two men began with the two exchanging "dirty looks."

According to investigators, the two men met at a gas station, where Morales told Lozano he was a gang member and asked what gang Lozano he was in.

Lozano left, promising to fight Morales another time, but Morales reportedly shot Lozano near hear his home on Fortuna Street.

Morales was arrested for the shooting in December.

In addition to the murder sentence, Morales also was sentenced in another case.

He was also sentenced to 15 years for injury to a child. His sentences will be served at the same time.

