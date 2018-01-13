Man shot after meeting up with potential buyer at Far West Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot in the thigh and foot Friday afternoon after he met up with a potential buyer at a Far West Side apartment complex.

According to the San Antonio Police Department the victim met up with a man to sell something at the Aragon Place Apartments when the suspect got in the victim's car and pulled out a silver handgun and shot the victim.

Police said they aren't sure what the victim was selling.

The victim was taken to University Hospital, but the suspect remains at large.

