Man shot dead in front yard of North Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A man was fatally shot Sunday following an altercation in the front yard of a North Side home, police said.

The man was found lying dead in the front yard of a home in the 2000 block of West Wildwood around 1 p.m. Police said the man came to the home and that he had an argument with someone who lives at the home.

The man was shot during the dispute, but police did not release any further information as to what the argument was about or how the two knew each other.

After the shooting, someone inside the home called police.

Authorities took several people in for questioning.

It's unclear if the shooting will result in criminal charges.

