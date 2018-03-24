Man stabs person who attacked him with brass knuckles, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Two people are in police custody and two are others are hurt after police said a man stabbed someone who hit him with brass knuckles during a fight Friday night.

According to San Antonio police, three men approached one man in the 4000 block of Sherril Brook Road at the Sherril Oaks Apartments around 10 p.m.

Police said one man used brass knuckles to hit the man in the back of the head, causing a laceration. The victim then pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the men, then ran to a nearby business for help, police said. The victim refused to go to the hospital.

The man who was stabbed was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

Police said the two other men involved in the altercation were taken into custody but have not been formally charged.

