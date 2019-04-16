Man stabs woman he met 2 days before on dating app, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - An apparent night of romance turned to violence when a man stabbed a 47-year-old woman he met on a dating app early Tuesday on the city's Northwest Side, police said.

According to a police report, the woman picked up the man -- who she had met two days before on the Plenty of Fish dating app -- and brought him to her apartment in the 400 block of Vance Jackson Road to spend the night.

At some point, the two got into an argument and the man grabbed a butcher knife from the kitchen and stabbed her in the back, the report said.

The victim's son heard her scream and saw the knife impaled in his mother's back between her shoulder blades, the report said.

"Your Mom stabbed herself in the back!" the man told the son, the report said.

The woman's son pushed the man out of the apartment, and the man hasn't been seen since.

The victim was taken to University Hospital, where she told police officers the man had stabbed her and his profile was on her cellphone.

The knife was retrieved as evidence after surgery, the report said.

The woman was last listed in good condition, the report said.

