Man wielding handgun robs West Side jewelry store

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred Monday, April 30 around 12:45 p.m. at Hugo's Jewelry located in the 4400 block of Culebra Road.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and approached the counter before brandishing a handgun and robbing the place at gunpoint.

RELATED: Public helps put suspect behind bars after cosmetics store robbery

RELATED: Police seek suspect in Family Dollar store robbery

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.