Man with face tattoos attempted to grab NEISD student, letter to parents warns

SAN ANTONIO - Administrators at Churchill High School sent a letter to parents on Monday warning them of a man with face tattoos who allegedly attempted to grab a student who was on her way to school Monday morning.

According to the letter, a student told administrators that an African-American man in a red jacket with star tattoos on his cheeks attempted to grab her at the intersection of Patricia and Belair drives, less than a quarter-mile from the school.

The girl said she was able to pull away from the man and run to the school. The North East Independent School District Police Department and San Antonio Police Department were both notified of the incident.

North East ISD Police are investigating.

Churchill High School Assistant Principal Jeanne Gately encouraged parents to discuss safety with their children and to remind them to be careful and aware of their surroundings as they travel to and from the campus.

Gately provided the following tips for parents to share with their children:

Stay with a group when walking to and from home.

Stay on a main road; do not take shortcuts.

Be aware of your surroundings.

If approached by a person offering you a ride, walk away.

Never get in a car with anyone you don't know.

If you are walking home and have a problem, come back to school and someone there will call your parents.

Know where to go for help.

Report any suspicious people or activities to a trusted adult immediately.

If your child has a cell phone, let them know who to call for help.

