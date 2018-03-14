UPDATE: Devine teen who stabbed girl 'multiple times' in custody, officials say

DEVINE, Texas - Chase Skow, the 17-year-old accused of stabbing a girl multiple times in Devine on Wednesday, is now in custody after leading authorities on a manhunt, officials said.

Skow stabbed a 15-year-old girl then fled, Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown said.

Authorities searched for Skow for several hours north of Devine near County Road 6612.

Brown said the girl was taken by medical helicopter to a San Antonio hospital in unknown condition.

KSAT has a crew in Devine and will update this story when more information is made available.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.