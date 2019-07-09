Video shows massive brawl break out at SA Ojos Locos after soccer match

SAN ANTONIO - A massive brawl broke out over the weekend at the Ojos Locos restaurant on the near Northwest Side and it was partially caught on video.

A short video of the incident was posted on Facebook by Eddie Aguilar.

The video had more than 175,000 views and close to 500 comments as of Tuesday morning.

San Antonio police tell KSAT they received a call Sunday night about an incident at the restaurant, located in the 5800 block of Northwest Loop 410.

According to SAPD, officers responded to the restaurant at 10:23 p.m., but no further information was released.

Other videos posted on Facebook show the fight spilling across the restaurant with multiple people involved.

It's unclear what started the melee. The Mexico-US men's soccer match was played Sunday night and the match drew a large crowd to the restaurant.

