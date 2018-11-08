SA medical worker accused of writing phony prescriptions, getting drugs

SAN ANTONIO - A North Side woman who worked in a local doctor’s office is accused of writing fraudulent prescriptions and obtaining drugs.

San Antonio police, along with help from the Texas Department of Public Safety, investigated the case which led to the arrest Wednesday of Vanessa Hernandez, 28.

Hernandez is charged with obtaining drugs by fraud, schedule III.

An arrest affidavit said the situation came to light after a Walgreens store contacted the doctor's office about what appeared to be a fraudulent prescription for Alprazolam, a drug more commonly known as Xanax.

San Antonio police launched the investigation.

The affidavit said DPS investigators then conducted an audit and found 20 fraudulent prescriptions issued between June and September of this year.

It said police were able to link the case to Hernandez through her activity on the clinic's computer system and through surveillance video they obtained from the Walgreens store.

