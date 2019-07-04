Monster Jam pays visit to Fort Sam Houston

SAN ANTONIO - Monster Jam driver Camden Murphy and Bakugan Dragonoid made an Independence Day visit to Fort Sam Houston to greet and thank military families.

During the week, new and unopened school supplies can be donated to Operation Homefront's Back-to-School Brigade campaign at the Alamodome Box Office.

Donors will receive a free pit party pass for the Monster Jam event on Saturday.

Since the program began in 2008, Operation Homefront has distributed more than 350,000 backpacks to military children nationwide.

Monster Jam will also thank military families by donating 200 tickets to the event at the Alamodome.

