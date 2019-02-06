Missing: Mark Anthony Gutierrez

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Mark Anthony Gutierrez.

Gutierrez was last seen Sunday in the 500 block of North Loop 1604 East.

He was wearing a white hoodie, gray sweat pants and tennis shoes.

Gutierrez has a tattoo of lips on his neck and "April" tattooed on his right forearm.

He is 35 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen Gutierrez or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.





Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.