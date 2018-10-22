Missing woman's parents ask for help finding daughter

SAN ANTONIO - N'Dera Cobbs's parents are praying for the best as police continue to search for their 24-year-old daughter.

"We're just hoping that maybe she went off with a friend or someone she knew and she doesn't have her phones," said her father, Bruce Cobbs. "So we was just hoping that she'd see this, or someone who knew her would see this, and contact her and tell her we're here looking for her. We just hope everything's OK."

Cobbs was last seen on Tuesday, San Antonio Police said, and she did not show up for work on Wednesday.

Bruce Cobbs said his daughter's roommate, who was moving out, contacted him Wednesday to say Cobbs was not answering her phone or coming to the door at their apartment in the Villas at the Rim complex.

Bruce Cobbs said he tried calling and texting her, too, but had no luck. He said he called police on Thursday to have them do a wellness check, but they did not locate her then or on Friday.

Then late Friday night or early Saturday morning, he said, police called him to say they were considering his daughter as missing.

Cobbs' parents say she had only lived in San Antonio for the past six or seven months. She worked at a salon at The Strand at Huebner Oaks, they said, and was passionate about hair and makeup.

"She once told me - she goes 'Mom, I really love making women look beautiful, and, you know, and special,'" her mother, Lillian Cobbs, said.

Bruce Cobbs said he learned from his daughter's roommate that she may not have been coming into work as long ago as Oct. 11, even earlier than police said.

He said the roommate also told him that Cobbs' wallet, phone and car were left at the apartment.

If you have any information on Cobbs' whereabouts, police want you to call their Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7662.

