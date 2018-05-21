UPDATE: Monkey is captured after escape at San Antonio airport

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE: A baboon that escaped Monday afternoon at San Antonio International Airport has been captured.

After nearly two hours on the loose, the baboon was tranquilized and put back in a cage.

The animal was flown on an American Airlines flight from Brown University. An American Airlines spokesperson says the shipment traveled from Boston's Logan Airport through Chicago to San Antonio. It was headed to Born Free USA Primate Sanctuary in La Salle County.

The baboon somehow escaped his cage while being transported to cargo. He was cornered in the baggage handling area outside Terminal B.

Airport spokesperson, Rich Stinson, said San Antonio International Airport is only one of four airports with a wildlife biologist on staff.

In addition to the airport's biologist, Animal Care Services staff were also called out to assist. A spokesperson from Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation says it has also sent a veterinarian to help.

Stinson said no flights or passengers were affected and said the baboon was never in the terminal or near passengers. It was always been contained in the secure baggage hold area.

American Airlines issued the following statement:

“After the arrival of American Airlines 1014 from Chicago O’Hare, a monkey that was en route to a local animal sanctuary and refuge in the San Antonio-area inadvertently became free of his cage. He is currently in an isolated area where it is safe, away from all of our team members and customers.

We are working closely with the San Antonio Aviation Department and officials from the San Antonio Zoo. Officials from the zoo are now onsite to ensure his safety and wellbeing as he continues his journey to his new home at the primate sanctuary.”

