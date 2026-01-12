65-year-old dies after motorcycle crash in Atascosa County, DPS says
Robert James, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene
ATASCOSA COUNTY – A motorcyclist died after a crash Saturday on Interstate 37 in Atascosa County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS said 65-year-old Robert Early James, from McAllen, was traveling north on I-37, around 9:20 p.m. near State Highway 97, when he lost control and crashed.
James was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS.
The fatal accident caused the northbound lanes of I-37 to be closed for several hours.
