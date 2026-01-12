Skip to main content
Clear icon
51º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio police officer indefinitely suspended after abandoning car at crash scene while intoxicated, records show
San Antonio mural honoring Camila Mendoza Olmos turns loss into message of hope
More than 11,000 cheese products recalled due to possible Listeria contamination
The deadly shooting outside a Utah church grew out of a dispute between funeral goers, police say
Rapper Fetty Wap released from prison early in drug trafficking case

Local News

65-year-old dies after motorcycle crash in Atascosa County, DPS says

Robert James, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Police lights and sirens (Copyright 2024 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

ATASCOSA COUNTY – A motorcyclist died after a crash Saturday on Interstate 37 in Atascosa County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said 65-year-old Robert Early James, from McAllen, was traveling north on I-37, around 9:20 p.m. near State Highway 97, when he lost control and crashed.

Recommended Videos

James was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS.

The fatal accident caused the northbound lanes of I-37 to be closed for several hours.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos