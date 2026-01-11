Skip to main content
Local News

23-year-old dies in early morning rollover crash near Seguin, sheriff’s office says

Deputies discovered the victim while investigating a separate collision, the sheriff’s office says

KSAT Digital Staff

Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A 23-year-old man died after being ejected from his pickup truck in a rollover crash southeast of Seguin, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies discovered the victim in a field near the 4300 block of Old Seguin Luling Road around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, after responding to reports of a major collision.

Investigators determined the driver lost control of his pickup truck, which then left the roadway and rolled multiple times. The sheriff’s office said evidence at the scene suggested the crash occurred several hours before it was reported.

The Texas Highway Patrol has taken over the crash investigation. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

