23-year-old dies in early morning rollover crash near Seguin, sheriff’s office says

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A 23-year-old man died after being ejected from his pickup truck in a rollover crash southeast of Seguin, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies discovered the victim in a field near the 4300 block of Old Seguin Luling Road around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, after responding to reports of a major collision.

Investigators determined the driver lost control of his pickup truck, which then left the roadway and rolled multiple times. The sheriff’s office said evidence at the scene suggested the crash occurred several hours before it was reported.

The Texas Highway Patrol has taken over the crash investigation. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

