Skip to main content
Clear icon
51º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio police officer indefinitely suspended after abandoning car at crash scene while intoxicated, records show
San Antonio mural honoring Camila Mendoza Olmos turns loss into message of hope
More than 11,000 cheese products recalled due to possible Listeria contamination
The deadly shooting outside a Utah church grew out of a dispute between funeral goers, police say
Rapper Fetty Wap released from prison early in drug trafficking case

Local News

CLEAR Alert issued for missing 54-year-old man last seen in Seguin

Raul Arebalo was last seen 4:19 p.m. Saturday, Seguin police say

KSAT Digital Staff

Raul Arebalo (KSAT 12)

SEGUIN, Texas – Police are searching for a missing 54-year-old man who is possibly endangered.

The Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert for Raul Arebalo.

Recommended Videos

Arebalo was last seen at 4:19 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of State Highway 123.

He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, dark colored shorts and a camouflage backpack.

If you see Arebalo, the Seguin Police Department asks you to call 911.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos