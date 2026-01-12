CLEAR Alert issued for missing 54-year-old man last seen in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas – Police are searching for a missing 54-year-old man who is possibly endangered.

The Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert for Raul Arebalo.

Recommended Videos

Arebalo was last seen at 4:19 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of State Highway 123.

He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, dark colored shorts and a camouflage backpack.

If you see Arebalo, the Seguin Police Department asks you to call 911.