Motorcycle accident leaves man in serious condition

SAN ANTONIO - The rider of a motorcycle was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in serious condition following a crash Thursday night, according to police.

The motorcyclist, who police say is in his 30s, cut across three lanes of traffic at approximately 11:50 p.m. on the upper level of I-35 near Brooklyn Avenue when he was hit by another vehicle.

Two drivers pulled over to call for help and render aid to the man, who was taken to the hospital with head injuries.

There are no charges at this time and it remains unclear if the drivers who pulled over to help the motorcyclist were involved in the accident.

