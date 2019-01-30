Motorized scooters banned temporarily in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Electric motorized scooters have been banned in New Braunfels for 90 days, effective immediately, officials said.

The temporary ban was signed Wednesday by Assistant Police Chief Joe Vargas "in the immediate interest of public safety of motorists and pedestrians."

The ban is in effect for 90 days, which gives the city's Transportation and Traffic Advisory Board and City Council time to address the issue and take action, if necessary.

Police officers will be able to cite violators if they are caught riding a scooter rented through a shared mobility service on public streets or sidewalks.

Violators could face a fine of up to $500, officials said.

