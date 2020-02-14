Insane video shows car go airborne after crashing into roundabout

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Surveillance video in Long Beach shows a car going nearly 100 mph crash through a roundabout and go airborne in a scene right out of the “Dukes of Hazzard.”

The crash can be seen from three different angles and shows a huge boulder fly off and hit a nearby parked car.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash and the driver was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, according to ABC7.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday and witnesses told police the driver got out of the car after the accident “like nothing happened.”

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.