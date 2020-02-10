Texas stripper falls from 15-foot pole in viral video, says she’s OK

DALLAS – A stripper in Texas says she’s OK after falling off a 15-foot pole at XTC Cabaret Dallas over the weekend.

In a viral video posted to Twitter on Sunday the woman, identified as Genea, can be seen falling from near the top of the poll onto the stage.

this sums up my first str*p club experience, i really do hope she’s ok 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fA4Tu1mePL — x (@xvreae) February 9, 2020

“I’m getting a lot of messages asking me if I’m OK,” Genea said in a video response she posted to her Instagram. “I’m OK and I just wanted to let everybody know that I’m good.”

Trays fly in viral video at San Antonio Popeyes as employee fights with customer

Genea suffered a fractured jaw and broken teeth as a result of her fall and also needed stitches. She explained in her video response that she’s getting surgery Monday but didn’t specify what kind of surgery.

“I have my life and even with my injury to my face it could have been a lot worse,” Genea said.

The Twitter video of Genea’s fall currently has more than 6 million views.

The viral videos that had San Antonio talking in 2019

KSAT has reached out to Genea and XTC Cabaret Dallas for comment.