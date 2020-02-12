Texas stripper who fell 15 feet from pole had jaw wired shut in successful surgery
Viral video shows woman fall from pole at Dallas club
DALLAS – Genea Sky, the stripper seen falling off a 15-foot pole in a viral video at XTC Carabret, underwent surgery Monday and had to have her jaw wired shut, according to her Instagram page.
The video that shows Genea’s fall has amassed more than 10 million views since it was posted to Twitter on Sunday.
this sums up my first str*p club experience, i really do hope she’s ok 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fA4Tu1mePL— x (@xvreae) February 9, 2020
“I am in a tremendous amount of pain but I am ready for this road to recovery so I can get back to my life,” Genea wrote as part of her Instagram post.
Texas stripper falls from 15-foot pole in viral video, says she’s OK
Genea suffered a fractured jaw and broken teeth as a result of her fall and also required stitches.
She thanked all her supporters who have reached out to her since the incident and also said she would “continue to update everyone over the course of [her] recovery.”
View this post on Instagram
Today has been a very long day. My surgery went well. My jaw is currently wired shut so please refrain from calling me as of right now and bare with me on replies because my phone hasn’t stopped blowing up. Everyone’s love & kind words have not gone unnoticed whatsoever and it means so much to me that all of you have blessed me and uplifted me in so many ways. I am overwhelmed in the best way by all the support. I was really nervous as this all started blowing up because people are cruel and this is a very sensitive time for me. But I never imagined so many people would stand behind me in a situation like this and that has outweighed all the negativity by far. I am beyond grateful for you all. I am in a tremendous amount of pain but i am ready for this road to recovery so I can get back to my life. I will continue to update everyone over the course of my recovery but thank you once again for EVERYTHING 🙏🏽
KSAT reached out to Genea earlier this week for comment, as well as XTC Cabaret Dallas.
Genea has said via social media that she’s not able to respond to everyone due to the volume of people who have reached out to her.
The viral videos that had San Antonio talking in 2019
Eric Langan, the CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc., the company that owns XTC Cabaret, told TMZ Genea’s “not a full-time employee so she can’t get worker’s comp.”
TMZ also reported that Langan said Genea “should worry about her health first and money second.” KSAT reached out to RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc., to confirm the comments came from Langan.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.