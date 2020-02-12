Texas stripper who fell 15 feet from pole had jaw wired shut in successful surgery

DALLAS – Genea Sky, the stripper seen falling off a 15-foot pole in a viral video at XTC Carabret, underwent surgery Monday and had to have her jaw wired shut, according to her Instagram page.

The video that shows Genea’s fall has amassed more than 10 million views since it was posted to Twitter on Sunday.

this sums up my first str*p club experience, i really do hope she’s ok 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fA4Tu1mePL — x (@xvreae) February 9, 2020

“I am in a tremendous amount of pain but I am ready for this road to recovery so I can get back to my life,” Genea wrote as part of her Instagram post.

Genea suffered a fractured jaw and broken teeth as a result of her fall and also required stitches.

She thanked all her supporters who have reached out to her since the incident and also said she would “continue to update everyone over the course of [her] recovery.”

KSAT reached out to Genea earlier this week for comment, as well as XTC Cabaret Dallas.

Genea has said via social media that she’s not able to respond to everyone due to the volume of people who have reached out to her.

Eric Langan, the CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc., the company that owns XTC Cabaret, told TMZ Genea’s “not a full-time employee so she can’t get worker’s comp.”

TMZ also reported that Langan said Genea “should worry about her health first and money second.” KSAT reached out to RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc., to confirm the comments came from Langan.