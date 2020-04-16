11 crazy fun things people are doing to pass the time in quarantine
From legend Judi Dench in a ridiculous hat to some lady with a knife, long hair and a mission, these are some of the craziest, fun things people are doing in quarantine.
Message from Ma... pic.twitter.com/3ExqvA5tvY— Finty williams (@finty_williams) March 18, 2020
Quarantine day 6. pic.twitter.com/er652Oy3Ki— jamie (@gnuman1979) March 16, 2020
Quarantine day 11:— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 22, 2020
pic.twitter.com/eKsR0tureq
Update: Not all sports are cancelled pic.twitter.com/VHmxFinflV— Marty O (@martoo14) March 14, 2020
Sports cancellations and social distancing mean getting creative. 🎾— TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 16, 2020
🎥: @atptour/@GsaLegrand pic.twitter.com/ZblPtDRjO9
When neighbors start coming outside again post-quarantine #quarantine #neighbors #Friday #cap #covid19 #funny #comedy #TikTok #laugh pic.twitter.com/BvwOgk32ku— GimmeSamo (@SAMOBIAN_1) April 16, 2020
CHOOSE YOUR QUARANTINE FIGHTER pic.twitter.com/JBbwiFkST1— Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) April 15, 2020
How do I amuse my self in quarantine? Through the #gettymuseumchallenge #gettychallenge #@GettyMuseum #funny #art #Quarantine #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/xZCRJxyRcT— Will Low (@willowyam) April 14, 2020
Here is something to make you smile.#quarantine #stayhome #funny@webmodellife pic.twitter.com/DIAgODQ6aO— WebModel Lifestyle (@webmodellife) April 15, 2020
What are you doing in quarantine for fun? Let us know in the comments.
