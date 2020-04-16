11 crazy fun things people are doing to pass the time in quarantine

From legend Judi Dench in a ridiculous hat to some lady with a knife, long hair and a mission, these are some of the craziest, fun things people are doing in quarantine.

Update: Not all sports are cancelled pic.twitter.com/VHmxFinflV — Marty O (@martoo14) March 14, 2020

CHOOSE YOUR QUARANTINE FIGHTER pic.twitter.com/JBbwiFkST1 — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) April 15, 2020

What are you doing in quarantine for fun? Let us know in the comments.

Read the original story on KPRC.