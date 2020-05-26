Pizza Hut giving away 500,000 free pizzas to graduating seniors
Pizza Hut is celebrating 2020 graduates by giving away 500,000 free pizzas.
People can claim a coupon for a free, medium, one-topping pizza after signing up or logging into the Hut Rewards program.
The offer will be available through May 28, or while supplies last, and coupons must be redeemed by June 4. Click here to claim your free pizza coupon.
Recipients may be required to provide proof of identification and eligibility, according to Pizza Hut.
Coupons will be available in the “just for you” section of your Hut Rewards account.
