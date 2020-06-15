Drone footage shows remnants of Wendy’s restaurant set on fire following death of Rayshard Brooks

A Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta where a 27-year-old black man was fatally shot by police was left destroyed and charred on Sunday after being set ablaze the previous night.

Rayshard Brooks was shot on Friday for resisting arrest after failing a field sobriety test in Atlanta.

Atlanta police on Sunday released body-camera and other footage showing the events that led to his shooting death by a white officer.

On Sunday, it was also announced that officer Garrett Rolfe had been fired following the fatal shooting, and another officer, Devin Brosnan, had been placed on administrative duty.

Graphic warning: The video below contains graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing.

Roughly 150 protesters marched on Saturday around the Wendy's where Brooks was shot, reigniting demonstrations that had largely simmered in the Georgia capital nearly three weeks after George Floyd, another black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck.

Both Rolfe and Brosnan are white.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that Brooks, who was seen on body camera video sleeping in a car blocking the Wendy’s drive thru, failed a sobriety test and was shot in a struggle over a police Taser.

