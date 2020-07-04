80ºF

Kimberly Guilfoyle, girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., tests positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr. tested negative but is self-isolating as a precaution, officials say

The Associated Press

Donald Trump Jr., walks with Kimberly Guilfoyle after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, May 27, 2020, after traveling to Florida, with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Donald Trump’s oldest son, has contracted the coronavirus.

Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign’s finance committee, says Guilfoyle was immediately isolated after the positive result to limit exposure.

He says she will be retested to confirm the diagnosis because she isn’t showing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Gor says Guilfoyle is doing well and canceling her public events.

Gor says Donald Trump Jr. tested negative but is self-isolating as a precaution. He is also canceling his public events.

The couple was in South Dakota to hold fundraisers for Trump’s reelection. Trump is giving a pre-Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

