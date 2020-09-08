Boy with cleft lip finds perfect puppy at Michigan shelter

SAN ANTONIO – A Michigan boy with a cleft lip found a puppy just like him.

The story of the 2-month-old puppy and his new human, 2-year-old Bentley Boyers, has become the latest viral, good-hearted headline since the Jackson County Animal Shelter in Michigan posted about it on Facebook Thursday.

“It’s so hard to put into words how meaningful this adoption is to all of us so we are going to let the pictures speak for themselves,” the shelter said about Bentley and his puppy, both born with cleft lips.

“At 2 years old and with surgeries already under his belt for his cleft lip, Bentley found his match today in this tiny pup who also has a cleft lip,” the post said. “They instantly loved each other.”

Bentley found the puppy as his father, Brandon, visited the shelter to find two chickens he was thinking about adopting, according to TV station WILX.

“He face timed me. He goes I think this one has a cleft lip and I said, get her! We need her!” Bentley’s mother, Ashley Boyers, told the TV station.

She said for Bentley to grow up with a puppy with a cleft lip “means a lot” because “he can grow up and understand that him and his puppy both have something that they can share in common.”

The animal shelter said the puppy’s lip is not expected to cause problems in the future.