MasterClass giving college students access to ’world’s best minds’ as classes head online

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic has caused classes, internships and other learning opportunities for college students to look vastly different than past years.

MasterClass, an online learning platform, is offering one-year subscriptions for students so they can learn of real-life experiences from an array of professionals — famous or not.

The platform offers streamed classes from the “world’s best minds” by “giving them an opportunity to start building their toolkit for a better future,” the company said.

The videos are billed as compliments to students' normal courseloads.

Classes include physics with Tony Hawk and Simone Biles, psychology with Natalie Portman, organic chemistry with Gordon Ramsay and others.

It is available to students nationwide for $180 a year or $15 a month.

